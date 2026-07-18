Antonelli's Pole Position Gift to Dad at Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli clinched pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, celebrating his father's birthday in style. Teammates Max Verstappen and George Russell followed closely behind. This marks Antonelli's sixth pole of the season, underscoring his dominance as he pursues another victory to extend his championship lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST
Antonelli's Pole Position Gift to Dad at Belgian Grand Prix
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Kimi Antonelli, the current leader in the Formula One standings, marked his father's birthday by securing the pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix. This notable achievement places him alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the front row, with Mercedes teammate George Russell hot on their heels.

However, McLaren's Lando Norris, the defending world champion, faced a setback despite being third fastest. A grid drop pushes him back by ten places, allowing Russell to gain a better position. Antonelli's performance counts as his sixth pole this season, showcasing his prowess in the sport.

In an eventful session, Verstappen, aided by teammate Isack Hadjar's tow, finished just 0.317 seconds behind Antonelli. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and other notable drivers like Oscar Piastri, Arvid Lindblad, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Liam Lawson are all readying themselves for a competitive race.

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