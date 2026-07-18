Odisha CM Urges Tribal Development, Celebrates Skyroot's Historic Launch

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on the newly appointed leaders of 23 Special Development Councils to intensify efforts for tribal development. Speaking on Saturday, Majhi emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement to address societal issues and ensure the rollout of welfare schemes aligns with the concept of Antyodaya. The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing tribal welfare initiatives, noting that Rs 18,371 crore had been allocated under Article 275(1) of the Constitution for these purposes, in harmony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" vision.

In a congratulatory note on X, CM Majhi praised the successful launch of Vikram-1 by Skyroot Aerospace, marking it as a significant achievement in India's private space journey. The launch, supported by transformative sector reforms and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is seen as a pivotal moment for India's innovation ecosystem in space technology. Majhi expressed his admiration for India's pioneering space efforts and the potential for inspiring future innovations.

The Vikram-1 test flight, known as "Mission Aagaman," successfully completed its maiden operation launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket executed all its planned stages and injected its payloads into an orbit 450 kilometers above Earth, establishing India as only the third nation to achieve such private orbital capability.