Himachal Congress Reorganizes Amid Monsoon Challenges: Meeting Rescheduled

The Himachal Pradesh Congress has postponed a crucial organisational meeting due to the passing of a leader's spouse and adverse monsoon conditions. The event aims to ensure participation from senior leaders and may be relocated to enhance accessibility despite travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST
Himachal Congress Reorganizes Amid Monsoon Challenges: Meeting Rescheduled
Himachal pradesh Congress Committee Chief Vinay Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress has rescheduled its major state-level organisational meeting, following the passing of the wife of General Secretary Naveen Kumar and ongoing challenging monsoon conditions. HPCC President Vinay Kumar announced that the decision was taken to accommodate travel disruptions and ensure maximum participation from senior party figures.

Originally slated for a closer date, the meeting will now happen in about a week to 10 days, according to Kumar. The adverse monsoon has led to frequent flight cancellations and delays. Kumar revealed that alternative locations such as Parwanoo or Kasauli, which are closer to Chandigarh, are being considered to facilitate better attendance.

Ensuring readiness for any monsoon emergencies, Kumar affirmed the party's commitment to support the public in distress. He highlighted the collaboration between the state government and the Congress organisation, emphasizing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s role in solidifying party-state synergy and outreach through youth and women's engagement.

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