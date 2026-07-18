Vijayawada's Aviation Leap: New Terminal Unveiled Amidst Robust Connectivity Plans

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu presided over the inauguration of a new terminal at Vijayawada airport on Saturday, hailing the achievement as a significant step in bolstering the region's infrastructure.

Naidu detailed that another terminal at the airport remains under construction, with completion set for the next three months. The minister emphasized enhancing Vijayawada's connectivity with major domestic hubs like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi while ushering in international services with new routes to Singapore.

He also announced that Bogapuram airport's inauguration looms, pending a date confirmation from the Prime Minister, promising world-class facilities to serve the North Andhra region.