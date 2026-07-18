Pogacar's Dominance: Aiming for Tour de France Glory

Tadej Pogacar, the four-time champion, showcased his cycling prowess by launching a decisive attack on the Col du Haag climb, securing a solo victory in the 14th stage of the Tour de France. This win extends his overall lead, making him a strong contender for his third consecutive title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:14 IST
Pogacar's Dominance: Aiming for Tour de France Glory
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • France

Tadej Pogacar demonstrated his superior cycling skills yet again by attacking on the steepest section of the Col du Haag climb. This strategic move earned him a solo triumph during the 14th stage of the Tour de France.

This victory marks his fourth stage win of this year's competition, fortifying his quest for a third consecutive championship title. Pogacar's performance places him a remarkable four minutes and 30 seconds ahead of his closest competitor, Jonas Vingegaard.

Vingegaard, who claimed the fourth spot on the day, found himself trailing behind stage finishers Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas. As Pogacar's lead extends, the race for the title gains intensity and excitement.

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