Scotland's Stunning Comeback: Overcoming Fiji in Nations Championship Thriller

In a thrilling display of resilience, Scotland overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to triumph over Fiji, 33-17, in the Nations Championship on Saturday. Launching a spirited second-half comeback, Scotland secured their second win in the competition.

Fiji initially took the lead with impressive tries but Scotland's strategic substitutions, including seasoned British & Irish Lions players, shifted the momentum. Scotland outpaced Fiji with five tries, earning a crucial bonus point. Key contributions came from Jamie Dobie, Jonny Gray, Pierre Schoeman, and Scott Cummings.

Despite challenges, including a prior heavy defeat to England, Fiji showcased their remarkable running ability, thrilling the 55,000 spectators at Murrayfield. The win places Scotland alongside northern hemisphere rivals France and Ireland, all reflecting on their Nations Championship performance.