End of an Era: Didier Deschamps Steps Down

Didier Deschamps, the longest-serving manager for France, has concluded his 14-year tenure following a 6-4 loss to England in the World Cup third-place match. His earlier career highlights include a stint in Italy, a role in World Cup management, and a return to Marseille.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 05:15 IST
End of an Era: Didier Deschamps Steps Down
Didier Deschamps
  • Country:
  • France

Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving manager, has brought his remarkable 14-year stint to a close after Les Bleus' 6-4 defeat to England in the World Cup third-place match.

The team also faced a 2-0 loss to Spain in the semi-finals, marking the end of an era for Deschamps.

Born on October 15, 1968, in Bayonne, France, Deschamps had a noteworthy playing career that included a pivotal move to Italy, significant achievements in World Cup management, and a memorable return to Marseille.

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