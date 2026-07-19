End of an Era: Didier Deschamps Steps Down

Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving manager, has brought his remarkable 14-year stint to a close after Les Bleus' 6-4 defeat to England in the World Cup third-place match.

The team also faced a 2-0 loss to Spain in the semi-finals, marking the end of an era for Deschamps.

Born on October 15, 1968, in Bayonne, France, Deschamps had a noteworthy playing career that included a pivotal move to Italy, significant achievements in World Cup management, and a memorable return to Marseille.