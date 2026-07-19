Jingye Steel Demands Fair Play in British Steel Nationalisation Saga

Jingye Steel has criticized Britain's decision to nationalize British Steel, demanding immediate stop to investment rules violations and full compensation. The firm highlighted a lack of fair compensation and significant investments. Estimated nationalisation costs could exceed £1.5 billion by 2028, with Jingye considering protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 09:50 IST
Jingye Steel Demands Fair Play in British Steel Nationalisation Saga
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jingye Steel, a prominent Chinese company, has called on Britain to cease what it describes as improper treatment of international investors following the nationalisation of British Steel. Jingye is demanding full compensation for investment losses, criticizing the British government for ignoring substantial investments and offering limited reimbursement.

The steel giant revealed that the UK government had already invested £377 million in British Steel operations by January's end and anticipates spending could balloon to over £600 million by June and possibly £1.5 billion by 2028. These figures underscore the financial implications of the nationalisation process.

China has stated its intent to monitor the ongoing situation closely, indicating it could take necessary actions to safeguard Jingye's rights and interests if deemed necessary. The development draws attention to international business relations and compensation structures during abrupt policy changes.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026