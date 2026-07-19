Jingye Steel, a prominent Chinese company, has called on Britain to cease what it describes as improper treatment of international investors following the nationalisation of British Steel. Jingye is demanding full compensation for investment losses, criticizing the British government for ignoring substantial investments and offering limited reimbursement.

The steel giant revealed that the UK government had already invested £377 million in British Steel operations by January's end and anticipates spending could balloon to over £600 million by June and possibly £1.5 billion by 2028. These figures underscore the financial implications of the nationalisation process.

China has stated its intent to monitor the ongoing situation closely, indicating it could take necessary actions to safeguard Jingye's rights and interests if deemed necessary. The development draws attention to international business relations and compensation structures during abrupt policy changes.