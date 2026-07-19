U.S. Military's Persistent Strikes: An Overview of Iran Operations

The U.S. military conducted its eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, targeting coastal surveillance, air defense facilities, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These operations were a response to attacks on U.S. service members in Jordan, as reported by the U.S. Central Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 09:17 IST
U.S. Military's Persistent Strikes: An Overview of Iran Operations
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The U.S. military has escalated its operations against Iran, marking the eighth consecutive night of strategic strikes, according to U.S. Central Command.

The attacks focused on Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense installations while also targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

This offensive is a direct response to attacks on U.S. service members in Jordan on July 17, underlining heightened tensions in the region.

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