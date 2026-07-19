Tragic End for Rising Boxing Star: Hannah Rapp Passes Away

American boxer Hannah Rapp, known for challenging Tiara Brown for the WBC featherweight championship, tragically passed away after a car hit her while cycling in Texas. The incident occurred last Saturday, confirmed by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 15:50 IST
Tragic End for Rising Boxing Star: Hannah Rapp Passes Away
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic turn of events, rising American boxer Hannah Rapp has passed away.

The young athlete, who recently challenged Tiara Brown for the WBC featherweight championship, was struck by a vehicle while cycling.

The accident took place in Brazos County, Texas, as confirmed by local authorities on Saturday.

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