Tragic End for Rising Boxing Star: Hannah Rapp Passes Away
American boxer Hannah Rapp, known for challenging Tiara Brown for the WBC featherweight championship, tragically passed away after a car hit her while cycling in Texas. The incident occurred last Saturday, confirmed by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.
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In a tragic turn of events, rising American boxer Hannah Rapp has passed away.
The young athlete, who recently challenged Tiara Brown for the WBC featherweight championship, was struck by a vehicle while cycling.
The accident took place in Brazos County, Texas, as confirmed by local authorities on Saturday.