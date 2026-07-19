Ben Askren Bows Out: A Wrestling Legend's Emotional Farewell
Former UFC fighter and Olympian Ben Askren announced his retirement from competitive wrestling. After recovering from a double lung transplant, Askren returned to the mat for a final match against Belal Muhammad. Despite an early lead, Askren lost 6-3. He leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and achievement.
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Ben Askren, a former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler, retired from competitive wrestling following a notable match at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. The event was a significant comeback for Askren, who fought his way back to the mat after undergoing a double lung transplant due to a severe bout with pneumonia last year.
Despite being physically impaired from his recovery, the celebrated two-time NCAA champion and 2008 Olympian bravely returned to compete on his 42nd birthday. He started strong, taking a 3-0 lead with impressive agility and defense. However, Askren's stamina waned, enabling Muhammad to secure a 6-3 victory.
In an emotional end to his storied career, Askren left his shoes on the mat, a traditional symbol of a wrestler's retirement. Reflecting on his journey, Askren expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete one final time, acknowledging the challenges he has overcome in the past year.