Ben Askren Bows Out: A Wrestling Legend's Emotional Farewell

Ben Askren, a former UFC fighter and Olympic wrestler, retired from competitive wrestling following a notable match at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. The event was a significant comeback for Askren, who fought his way back to the mat after undergoing a double lung transplant due to a severe bout with pneumonia last year.

Despite being physically impaired from his recovery, the celebrated two-time NCAA champion and 2008 Olympian bravely returned to compete on his 42nd birthday. He started strong, taking a 3-0 lead with impressive agility and defense. However, Askren's stamina waned, enabling Muhammad to secure a 6-3 victory.

In an emotional end to his storied career, Askren left his shoes on the mat, a traditional symbol of a wrestler's retirement. Reflecting on his journey, Askren expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete one final time, acknowledging the challenges he has overcome in the past year.