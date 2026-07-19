Tsitsipas Triumphs in Gstaad: A Long-Awaited Victory

Stefanos Tsitsipas has finally broken his 16-month ATP title drought by triumphing over Raphael Collignon in the Swiss Open final in Gstaad. The Greek tennis star's win marks his 13th career ATP singles crown, coming after a thrilling three-set match against the Belgian contender.

Tsitsipas, at 27 and a former world number three now ranked 85th, described the final as an 'amazing' experience. Demonstrating a commanding serving performance, he delivered four aces and maintained composure to save crucial break points. His victory is a welcome confidence boost as he gears up for the upcoming U.S. Open.

In the decisive encounter, Tsitsipas claimed the first set, only for Collignon to force a tiebreak in the second. However, the Greek regained his momentum in the final set to secure the win. This triumph provides Tsitsipas not only a title but also momentum heading into his U.S. Open challenge.