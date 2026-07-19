Tsitsipas Triumphs in Gstaad: A Long-Awaited Victory
Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his first ATP title in 16 months by defeating Raphael Collignon at the Swiss Open. This marks his 13th ATP singles title as he prepares for the U.S. Open. The victory was hard-fought, reviving Tsitsipas' confidence with a robust performance on serve and critical break points.
- Country:
- Greece
Stefanos Tsitsipas has finally broken his 16-month ATP title drought by triumphing over Raphael Collignon in the Swiss Open final in Gstaad. The Greek tennis star's win marks his 13th career ATP singles crown, coming after a thrilling three-set match against the Belgian contender.
Tsitsipas, at 27 and a former world number three now ranked 85th, described the final as an 'amazing' experience. Demonstrating a commanding serving performance, he delivered four aces and maintained composure to save crucial break points. His victory is a welcome confidence boost as he gears up for the upcoming U.S. Open.
In the decisive encounter, Tsitsipas claimed the first set, only for Collignon to force a tiebreak in the second. However, the Greek regained his momentum in the final set to secure the win. This triumph provides Tsitsipas not only a title but also momentum heading into his U.S. Open challenge.