The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Monday that two oil tankers exploded and were stranded while attempting to navigate what they described as an 'unsafe' southern route through the Strait of Hormuz. This statement alleges U.S. military encouragement behind the decision to use this passage, though Reuters has not verified these claims.

Following the incident, the Guards emphasized that the waterway will remain unsafe as long as U.S. 'aggression' persists in the region. They cautioned that this could have severe implications for the transit of petrochemical products and oil and gas in the area.

In a further warning to the U.S. military, the Guards suggested that they should brace for a 'punitive operation.' The situation signals potential increased tensions and disruptions in a key global oil transit route.