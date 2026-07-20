Gulf Tensions Surge Oil Prices Amidst Tech Earnings Week

Asian share markets dipped due to rising oil prices from Gulf tensions. Oil surged past $90, stoking inflation fears. A surge in major tech earnings tests investor faith in the AI market. The Federal Reserve mulls rate hikes, while chip stocks confront valuation woes amid earnings season highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 07:43 IST
Gulf Tensions Surge Oil Prices Amidst Tech Earnings Week
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Amid escalating Gulf tensions, Asian share markets faced declines as oil prices surged past $90 a barrel, sparking inflation concerns. The U.S. military's engagement in the region heightened fears of prolonged conflict, leading to disruptions in vital oil routes.

This turmoil coincides with a crucial week for tech investors, who are eagerly awaiting earnings results from major players like Alphabet, Intel, and Tesla. These outcomes are anticipated to shape the AI trade landscape, as the Federal Reserve considers rate hikes amid a hawkish policy climate.

Market volatility persists, particularly affecting chip stocks and raising questions about current high valuations. Meanwhile, global financial markets are keeping a watchful eye on central bank decisions and future economic forecasts.

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