Ryan Fox Seizes Victory at British Open

New Zealand's Ryan Fox emerged victorious at the 154th British Open, clinching the title with a birdie on the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale. Fox defeated long-time clubhouse leader Cameron Young by a single stroke, marking a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

Entering the final hole level with Young on nine under par, Fox delivered a remarkable approach shot, followed by sinking a 20-foot birdie putt. This win makes Fox only the second New Zealand man to capture the Open, following Bob Charles's triumph in 1963.

With a final-round score of 68, Fox's total stood at 270, narrowly edging out Young, who impressed with a final-round 64 for a total of 271. American Sam Burns, the overnight leader, completed the tournament in third place, finishing on eight under par.