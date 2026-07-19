Ryan Fox Seizes Victory at British Open

New Zealand's Ryan Fox clinched the 154th British Open with a birdie on the 18th hole, winning by one stroke over Cameron Young. Fox's stunning approach and 20-foot birdie make him the second New Zealand man to win this prestigious event since Bob Charles in 1963.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 23:15 IST
Ryan Fox Seizes Victory at British Open
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Ryan Fox emerged victorious at the 154th British Open, clinching the title with a birdie on the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale. Fox defeated long-time clubhouse leader Cameron Young by a single stroke, marking a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

Entering the final hole level with Young on nine under par, Fox delivered a remarkable approach shot, followed by sinking a 20-foot birdie putt. This win makes Fox only the second New Zealand man to capture the Open, following Bob Charles's triumph in 1963.

With a final-round score of 68, Fox's total stood at 270, narrowly edging out Young, who impressed with a final-round 64 for a total of 271. American Sam Burns, the overnight leader, completed the tournament in third place, finishing on eight under par.

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