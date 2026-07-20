Ryan Fox Clinches Historic Victory at the British Open

Ryan Fox triumphed at the 154th British Open, securing his place in history as only the second New Zealand man to win the Open. With a decisive birdie on the 18th hole, Fox edged past Cameron Young and achieved a remarkable victory at Royal Birkdale on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 00:16 IST
Ryan Fox Clinches Historic Victory at the British Open
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an electrifying finish at Royal Birkdale, Ryan Fox clinched victory at the 154th British Open on Sunday. The New Zealand golfer sank a critical birdie putt on the 18th, edging past long-time frontrunner Cameron Young by a single stroke.

Fox's triumph makes him only the second New Zealand man, after Bob Charles in 1963, to claim the prestigious Open title. His final round score of 68 brought his total to 270, just ahead of Young's impressive 64, which resulted in a total of 271.

The victory is especially significant for Fox, son of former New Zealand rugby legend Grant Fox. Overcoming a tough field, including overnight leader Sam Burns, Fox's resilience and skill on the final day secured him a place in the annals of golfing history.

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