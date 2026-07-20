Ferran Torres: Spain's Heroic Final Strike Secures World Cup Glory

Spain's forward Ferran Torres dedicated his decisive World Cup-winning goal to the entire nation following a tense 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Torres' 106th-minute strike at MetLife Stadium secured Spain's second World Cup title, ending Argentina’s defense of their championship.

The 26-year-old’s lone goal of the tournament was a clinical finish that sealed the match, drawing parallels to Andres Iniesta’s legendary goal in the 2010 final. Spain dominated the encounter but faced a resolute Argentine defense, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez denying multiple scoring opportunities.

Argentina's challenge diminished late in the game when Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card, leaving them with 10 men for extra time. Despite having a goal disallowed for a foul, Spain eventually prevailed as Nico Williams set up Torres for the winning strike, ensuring Luis de la Fuente's team extended their unbeaten run to a European-record of 38 international matches.