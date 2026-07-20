Ferran Torres: Spain's Heroic Final Strike Secures World Cup Glory

Spain's Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in extra time against Argentina, earning a 1-0 victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. His decisive strike secured Spain's second World Cup title, reminiscent of Andres Iniesta's 2010 heroics, and extended their unbeaten streak to 38 matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:45 IST
Ferran Torres: Spain's Heroic Final Strike Secures World Cup Glory
Spanish player Ferran Torres scoring goal against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final. (Photo: X/ @FerranTorres20). Image Credit: ANI

Spain's forward Ferran Torres dedicated his decisive World Cup-winning goal to the entire nation following a tense 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Torres' 106th-minute strike at MetLife Stadium secured Spain's second World Cup title, ending Argentina’s defense of their championship.

The 26-year-old’s lone goal of the tournament was a clinical finish that sealed the match, drawing parallels to Andres Iniesta’s legendary goal in the 2010 final. Spain dominated the encounter but faced a resolute Argentine defense, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez denying multiple scoring opportunities.

Argentina's challenge diminished late in the game when Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card, leaving them with 10 men for extra time. Despite having a goal disallowed for a foul, Spain eventually prevailed as Nico Williams set up Torres for the winning strike, ensuring Luis de la Fuente's team extended their unbeaten run to a European-record of 38 international matches.

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