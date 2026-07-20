World Cup: A US Image Boost Amidst Controversy

The enlarged World Cup tournament offered a renewed image of the United States globally, primarily driven by feel-good social media moments, despite political controversies and logistical challenges faced by fans. The blending of sports and politics became more evident as visa difficulties overshadowed the excitement on the field.

According to a democracy study in May, U.S. global perceptions had declined significantly under Trump, being rated even lower than Russia. Domestic issues like immigration crackdowns, hefty tariffs, and geopolitical conflicts with Iran negatively impacted America’s global image. However, viral moments during the tournament helped soften international views on Americans.

Scottish fans' affinity for Boston and Algeria's connection with Lawrence, Kansas, offered heartwarming narratives. Americans also embraced the global soccer phenomenon, contributing to record-breaking TV viewership. Despite controversies, such as visa denials and Trump's involvement in a red-card ban scandal, the event was deemed a success in portraying a more positive representation of the U.S.