Kevin Keegan: The Passionate Football Icon Remembered

Kevin Keegan, former England footballer and manager, has passed away at 75. Renowned for his character and passion, he was adored by fans. As a player, he achieved notable success with Liverpool and Hamburg. His managerial stint at Newcastle left a lasting legacy, despite challenges in his England management career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:32 IST
Kevin Keegan: The Passionate Football Icon Remembered
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kevin Keegan, a football icon renowned for his vibrant charisma and unyielding passion, has passed away at the age of 75 due to cancer. As both a player and manager, Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve, a trait that endeared him to fans worldwide.

Born into a South Yorkshire mining family, Keegan rose from humble beginnings to become a revered England forward known as 'Mighty Mouse' at Liverpool. His achievements include scoring in his debut for Liverpool, winning multiple league titles, and being twice named European Footballer of the Year.

Keegan's managerial legacy is perhaps most celebrated at Newcastle, where he returned in 1992 to save the club from relegation. Despite facing eventual challenges, his impact in football remains undeniable, prompting calls for a statue in his honor by the likes of former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer.

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