Turning Pages: Lebanon's Historic Shift

Lebanese army troops began deploying in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh on Tuesday following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region. This move aligns with a U.S.-brokered initiative designed to foster peace in the area, a senior Lebanese security official reported.

The plan involves the Lebanese army taking control of Hezbollah's arsenal in southern Lebanon while facilitating the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops. Dubbed the pilot zone programme, the initiative has commenced, according to the Israeli military.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli military noted on Monday that the programme had already begun, though no further comments were provided as of Tuesday. The development represents a crucial step towards regional stability and the disarmament of militant groups.