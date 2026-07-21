Fresh Cracks in Dialogue as Protests Grip Parliament

In a spirited criticism of the government's handling of recent youth protests, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh condemned the 'brutal lathi charge' by police in Delhi. Expressing concern for the democratic process, Singh emphasized that 'dialogue works, not the rule of the baton,' during a protest by AAP MPs outside Parliament's Makar Dwar over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Singh highlighted the ironical neglect of dialogue in favor of forceful actions, questioning the absence of identification on police personnel and likening the violence to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He also took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his international travels while implying neglect of pressing domestic issues. The AAP's protest gained momentum amid accusations against the government for inaction over the NEET '24 paper leak case.

Simultaneously, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) heightened agitation demanding accountability for the exam scandal and the Union Education Minister's resignation. As clashes turned violent, injuries were reported on both sides, prompting accusations of brutality against Delhi Police. Meanwhile, BJP leader JP Nadda assured avenues for dialogue remained open, urging for calm and cooperation.