South Korea's Diplomatic Academy Cyberattack: Unmasking the Threat

South Korea's Foreign Ministry reported a significant data breach at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy due to a cyberattack, potentially by foreign-backed hackers. The attack, lasting from April 2025 to February 2026, exposed sensitive information, as authorities investigate possible North Korean involvement and enhance cybersecurity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:01 IST
South Korea's Diplomatic Academy Cyberattack: Unmasking the Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced a substantial data breach at a government-run diplomatic academy, indicating potential involvement of state-backed hacking groups from abroad.

The sophisticated cyberattack exploited a zero-day vulnerability, compromising the Korea National Diplomatic Academy's systems between April 2025 and February 2026.

Authorities are investigating whether North Korean-linked hackers were involved and are working with partners to strengthen cybersecurity measures.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026