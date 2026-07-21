South Korea's Diplomatic Academy Cyberattack: Unmasking the Threat
South Korea's Foreign Ministry reported a significant data breach at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy due to a cyberattack, potentially by foreign-backed hackers. The attack, lasting from April 2025 to February 2026, exposed sensitive information, as authorities investigate possible North Korean involvement and enhance cybersecurity measures.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced a substantial data breach at a government-run diplomatic academy, indicating potential involvement of state-backed hacking groups from abroad.
The sophisticated cyberattack exploited a zero-day vulnerability, compromising the Korea National Diplomatic Academy's systems between April 2025 and February 2026.
Authorities are investigating whether North Korean-linked hackers were involved and are working with partners to strengthen cybersecurity measures.