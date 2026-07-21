A Red Card Scandal: Sao Jose Star's Unexpected Dismissal

In an unusual twist, Sao Jose forward Micael was ejected from the pitch moments before their Copa Paulista clash against Sao Caetano, accused of urinating beside the substitutes' bench.

The dismissal by referee Gustavo Holanda Souza sparked protests from Sao Jose players, but the decision stood, leaving Micael off the roster even before the whistle blew.

Adaptively, Sao Jose introduced Tche Tche, who took the opportunity to score the opening goal, leading the team to a 2-1 triumph despite the early drama.