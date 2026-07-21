Olaf Tufte: A Champion's Final Journey

Olympic rowing champion Olaf Tufte has died at 50. He won multiple medals across seven Games, including gold in Athens and Beijing. Found unconscious at his farm, he was airlifted to a hospital. His significant achievements were honored by many, marking an end to his storied career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:28 IST
Olaf Tufte: A Champion's Final Journey
  • Country:
  • Norway

Olympic rowing champion Olaf Tufte has died at the age of 50, his family confirmed on Tuesday. Tufte was a celebrated athlete, capturing two gold, a silver, and a bronze medal during an Olympic career that spanned seven Games from Atlanta in 1996 to Tokyo in 2021.

His career highlights include gold medals in the single sculls at Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008. At 45, Tufte competed in the quadruple sculls at the Tokyo Games, finishing in ninth place. Additionally, he secured two golds, one silver, and three bronzes at the World Championships.

Tufte was discovered unconscious at his family farm on Monday, as per Norwegian media reports. Emergency services provided immediate life-saving aid before he was airlifted to a hospital. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with no suspicion of a workplace accident.

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