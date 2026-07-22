Doping Deterrence: Comprehensive Blood Testing in 2026 Tour de France

During the 2026 Tour de France, remaining riders were subjected to mandatory anti-doping blood tests as part of the Athlete Biological Passport programme to monitor potential doping indicators. The procedure, intended to enhance rider monitoring, prompted concern from some teams about its impact on athletes' sleep and recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 02:14 IST
Doping Deterrence: Comprehensive Blood Testing in 2026 Tour de France
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The 2026 Tour de France witnessed remaining riders undergoing mandatory anti-doping blood tests. Conducted under the Athlete Biological Passport programme, these tests aim to identify signs of doping by assessing variations in hematological markers, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA).

In a report confirmed by the French newspaper Liberation, the ITA emphasized that the initiative supplements routine pre-competition testing and ongoing race checks. The biological passport, introduced in 2008, helps detect changes in selected biological variables that could indicate doping activity.

Executed during standard times as reported by most teams, the recent tests followed unannounced checks on top competitors such as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. However, some teams expressed concerns about the tests' impact on athletes' rest and recovery routines.

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