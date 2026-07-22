The Global Movement to Protect Children from Social Media Hazards

Australia has emerged as a pioneer, officially becoming the first country to implement a social media ban for users under 16. The landmark law, effective December 10, 2025, compels major social media platforms like TikTok and Meta's Facebook to block access to minors, enforcing strict penalties for non-compliance.

Following suit, the United Kingdom is set to enact its ban by 2027. Meanwhile, countries like France and China are instituting new rules, aiming to curb online bullying and restrict screen time for young audiences. Denmark and Norway also propose age-related restrictions on social media usage.

This international regulatory wave reflects growing concerns regarding the mental health and safety of children online. Countries worldwide are seeking solutions to address these issues comprehensively, underlining the urgent need for better protection policies for the digital age's youngest users.