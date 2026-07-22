FA Charges Southampton Coach Tonda Eckert in Spygate Scandal

Southampton Coach Tonda Eckert faces FA charges for his involvement in the spygate scandal, which involved unauthorized surveillance of rival teams' training sessions. An investigation concluded that Eckert signed off on the plan, leading to Southampton's expulsion from the Championship playoff final. Eckert has until July 28 to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:40 IST
FA Charges Southampton Coach Tonda Eckert in Spygate Scandal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged by the Football Association (FA) in connection with the 'spygate scandal,' where he allegedly sanctioned the surveillance of rival teams' training sessions last season.

The FA's charges stem from a breach of Rule E3.1, after allegations that Eckert authorized spying on Oxford United, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough ahead of their matches against Southampton.

Eckert has until July 28 to respond to the charges. Southampton has affirmed their support for Eckert as they aim for a return to the Premier League.

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