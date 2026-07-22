Hamilton Eyes Hungarian High as Ferrari and Mercedes Battle Intensifies
Lewis Hamilton aims for victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, hoping to surge past rivals as George Russell's Mercedes struggles persist. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli leads the championship with impressive victories. Ferrari and McLaren prepare intensively for what could become a four-team showdown at the tricky Budapest circuit.
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- Hungary
As the Formula One season progresses towards the August break, Lewis Hamilton is aiming to seize momentum at the Hungarian Grand Prix, potentially leapfrogging his competitors in the process.
Amidst the excitement, George Russell is grappling with his struggling Mercedes, which continues to lose time on the straights, overshadowing his earlier reputation as 'Mr Consistency.'
Additionally, with rising talent Kimi Antonelli at the helm, other teams like Ferrari and McLaren are stepping up their game, anticipating a fierce battle at the challenging Budapest circuit later this week.