Hamilton Eyes Hungarian High as Ferrari and Mercedes Battle Intensifies

As the Formula One season progresses towards the August break, Lewis Hamilton is aiming to seize momentum at the Hungarian Grand Prix, potentially leapfrogging his competitors in the process.

Amidst the excitement, George Russell is grappling with his struggling Mercedes, which continues to lose time on the straights, overshadowing his earlier reputation as 'Mr Consistency.'

Additionally, with rising talent Kimi Antonelli at the helm, other teams like Ferrari and McLaren are stepping up their game, anticipating a fierce battle at the challenging Budapest circuit later this week.