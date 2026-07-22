A New Celestial Puzzle: The Enigmatic Exosatellite System

Scientists are exploring a compelling planetary system within the Milky Way, one that defies conventional understanding and vocabulary. Situated approximately 71 light-years from Earth, it comprises a red dwarf orbited by a brown dwarf, which itself is attended by a Jupiter-sized gaseous body.

The system's structure challenges traditional definitions, leading scientists like Kevin Hoy from Universidad Diego Portales to coin the term 'exosatellite' as a temporary label. Unlike any moon known within our solar system, this body is significantly more massive and doesn't orbit a planet.

This discovery, termed a 'Pandora's box' by co-author Alice Zurlo, opens questions about how such systems form. As astronomers debate its origins, the entity sheds light on the dynamic history of star and planet formation, marking it as an astronomical anomaly.