Maersk Halts Operations at Ukraine's Chornomorsk Port Amid Escalating Strikes

Maersk has suspended its services via Ukraine's Chornomorsk Fishing Port as Russia intensifies attacks on Kyiv's maritime routes. This decision follows similar actions by Kernel Holding. Maersk cites operational challenges due to the ongoing conflict, diverting shipments to Romania's Constanta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:30 IST
Maersk Halts Operations at Ukraine's Chornomorsk Port Amid Escalating Strikes
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  • Ukraine

Shipping giant Maersk announced on Tuesday the suspension of its shipping services through Ukraine's Chornomorsk Fishing Port. This development follows intensified Russian attacks on Kyiv's maritime export routes, which have severely impacted the region's port operations.

Maersk, the second major company to freeze operations in Chornomorsk this month after Kernel Holding, attributed the halt to the current situation affecting their services. The company did not directly blame Russian strikes but noted their inability to continue operations under the present circumstances.

In response to the attacks, shipments destined for Chornomorsk will now be redirected to Romania's Constanta. Ukraine has experienced a significant reduction, about a third, in grain export capacity via Black Sea ports due to the ongoing conflict, which has heavily targeted ports handling much of the nation's grain.

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