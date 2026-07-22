China's Moonshot AI Taps Anthropic's Fable for K3 Release
China's Moonshot AI has utilized Anthropic's advanced AI language model, Fable, for its K3 release. This has sparked concern from the U.S., with Michael Kratsios criticizing China's methods as industrial distillation meant to steal U.S. technology and undermine American research.
- Country:
- United States
China's latest advancement in artificial intelligence sees the nation's Moonshot AI employing Anthropic's cutting-edge AI language model, known as Fable, in its most recent K3 release.
This development has drawn strong criticism from top White House technology official Michael Kratsios. He condemned the actions as a large-scale, covert industrial effort to steal U.S. technology and compromise American research.
Kratsios articulated his disapproval in a post on X, emphasizing that such tactics cannot be tolerated.
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