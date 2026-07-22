China's Moonshot AI Taps Anthropic's Fable for K3 Release

China's Moonshot AI has utilized Anthropic's advanced AI language model, Fable, for its K3 release. This has sparked concern from the U.S., with Michael Kratsios criticizing China's methods as industrial distillation meant to steal U.S. technology and undermine American research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:29 IST
China's Moonshot AI Taps Anthropic's Fable for K3 Release
  • Country:
  • United States

China's latest advancement in artificial intelligence sees the nation's Moonshot AI employing Anthropic's cutting-edge AI language model, known as Fable, in its most recent K3 release.

This development has drawn strong criticism from top White House technology official Michael Kratsios. He condemned the actions as a large-scale, covert industrial effort to steal U.S. technology and compromise American research.

Kratsios articulated his disapproval in a post on X, emphasizing that such tactics cannot be tolerated.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
3
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
4
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026