The Enigmatic Death of Daniel Siad: Unraveling the Epstein Connection

Daniel Siad, a modeling scout linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein, was discovered dead at his residence near Paris on Monday evening, according to French prosecutors.

While an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, Siad's name surfaced frequently in the Epstein files, prompting a probe in February into potential human trafficking and tax fraud.

At least five women have accused Siad of rape and trafficking, although his lawyer, Menya Arab-Tigrine, contests any evidence justifying his arrest. French media highlights Siad's links to Epstein as the investigatory gears continue to turn.