The Enigmatic Death of Daniel Siad: Unraveling the Epstein Connection

Daniel Siad, a modeling scout formerly associated with Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead near Paris. An ongoing investigation involves allegations of rape and human trafficking against him, but no conclusive evidence led to his arrest. His lawyer insists on his innocence and states he died of a heart attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 00:22 IST
The Enigmatic Death of Daniel Siad: Unraveling the Epstein Connection
  • Country:
  • France

Daniel Siad, a modeling scout linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein, was discovered dead at his residence near Paris on Monday evening, according to French prosecutors.

While an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, Siad's name surfaced frequently in the Epstein files, prompting a probe in February into potential human trafficking and tax fraud.

At least five women have accused Siad of rape and trafficking, although his lawyer, Menya Arab-Tigrine, contests any evidence justifying his arrest. French media highlights Siad's links to Epstein as the investigatory gears continue to turn.

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