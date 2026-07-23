Florida Teen Drops Lawsuit Against Meta: A Quest for Normalcy

A Florida teenager, identified as R.K.C., has withdrawn his legal battle against Meta, citing the stress of a lengthy trial despite early settlements with YouTube and TikTok.

The lawsuit accused social media platforms of contributing to his depression and anxiety, problems that began at an early age due to his social media usage.

Opting for personal recovery over litigation, R.K.C. plans to focus on therapy to regain normalcy, as Meta maintains the claims were baseless and asserts no payment was made to the plaintiff.