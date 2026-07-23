AFA Denies Allegations of U.S. Investigation Involvement

Argentina's football association (AFA) firmly denied claims that its president, Claudio Tapia, or treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, were summoned by U.S. courts to give evidence.

The association also countered reports suggesting that FBI agents seized Tapia's mobile device. These allegations surfaced as the Argentina squad departed from New York.

AFA clarified that any court summons was directed at a third party, potentially linked to investigations into $300 million in AFA-related contracts, following financial scrutiny and earlier raids in a money-laundering investigation.