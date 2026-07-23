AFA Denies Allegations of U.S. Investigation Involvement

Argentina's football association (AFA) refuted claims that its officials were called by U.S. courts or had their devices confiscated. AFA clarified a court summons targeted a third party amid investigations into significant financial dealings linked to Argentine football, following earlier probes into money laundering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 00:22 IST
AFA Denies Allegations of U.S. Investigation Involvement
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Argentina's football association (AFA) firmly denied claims that its president, Claudio Tapia, or treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, were summoned by U.S. courts to give evidence.

The association also countered reports suggesting that FBI agents seized Tapia's mobile device. These allegations surfaced as the Argentina squad departed from New York.

AFA clarified that any court summons was directed at a third party, potentially linked to investigations into $300 million in AFA-related contracts, following financial scrutiny and earlier raids in a money-laundering investigation.

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