Isaac Henry Joins Wallabies for Japan Tests Amidst Key Player Injuries

Isaac Henry, an uncapped Queensland Reds player, has been selected for Australia's rugby squad under new coach Les Kiss for the upcoming series against Japan. Despite the absence of key players due to injury, the 34-man lineup includes returning athletes and is led by captain Harry Wilson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 06:42 IST
Isaac Henry Joins Wallabies for Japan Tests Amidst Key Player Injuries
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a new era under coach Les Kiss, uncapped Queensland Reds centre Isaac Henry joins Australia's first squad for the two-test series against Japan. Set for August, the series faces challenges with several regular players sidelined by injuries.

Among the notable exclusions are established players like centre Len Ikitau and loose forward Tom Hooper. Yet, the squad welcomes back Queensland lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and New South Wales Waratahs prop Isaac Kailea, who make their return after a brief absence.

Despite the injuries, Carter Gordon retains his spot alongside other key players, with Harry Wilson leading as captain. Kiss emphasized the importance of form and cohesion in player selection, as the team prepares to take on the Brave Blossoms in Osaka and Townsville.

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