In a staggering error, Miami Heat accidentally posted a video suggesting LeBron James might return, sparking fervent speculation across basketball circles. The video, meant to preview James' return, was quickly removed but not before stirring excitement among fans.

On the tennis front, Alexander Bublik retained his impressive form by advancing into the Generali Open's quarterfinals after a commanding win. Meanwhile, the NFL draft's top pick, Fernando Mendoza, finds himself amidst contract discussions as his rookie deal remains unsealed due to a clause dispute.

Amid the excitement surrounding Inter Miami's signing of Casemiro, MLS has initiated an investigation into potential tampering by the club. The league's inquiry adds an air of suspense to Casemiro's entry into the team, reflecting the dynamic and sometimes controversial nature of player transfers in sports.