Historic Ashes Clash: Southampton's Utilita Bowl to Host First-Ever Test

Southampton's Utilita Bowl is set to host its first men's Ashes Test as the England and Wales Cricket Board announces a concurrent men's and women's series against Australia next year. In a packed summer, the World Test Championship final will also be held at London's Oval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:38 IST
Historic Ashes Clash: Southampton's Utilita Bowl to Host First-Ever Test
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For the first time ever, Southampton's Utilita Bowl will host a men's Ashes test as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a joint men's and women's series against Australia. The men's series will kick off at Trent Bridge on June 18, while the women's play will start shortly after on June 24 at Headingley.

Southampton, also known as the Rose Bowl, will host the fourth Ashes Test starting July 21. This marks a significant event as the venue last hosted England during the 2020 pandemic when they faced Pakistan. Additionally, the 2021 World Test Championship final was played here when New Zealand outplayed India.

A packed summer for English cricket includes 10 ODIs for the men's team and the World Test Championship final at London's Oval. The men's and women's Ashes were synchronously held in 2023, boosting attendance figures. ECB Managing Director Neil Snowball confirmed that The Oval will continue hosting the ICC World Test Championship Finals, including next year.

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