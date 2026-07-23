Aston Martin's Comeback: New Chassis Aims to Spark F1 Revival

Aston Martin is looking to make a comeback with a new chassis featuring aerodynamic upgrades at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite being 10th in the standings, the team hopes these improvements can elevate their competitive edge. Honda's upcoming engine enhancements aim to further boost performance at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:48 IST
Aston Martin's Comeback: New Chassis Aims to Spark F1 Revival
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Facing a challenging F1 season, Aston Martin is banking on fresh chassis designs to revitalize their run in this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. The revamped vehicles, boasting significant weight and aerodynamic improvements, aim to address the team's standing as tenth out of 11 constructors.

Aston Martin's new partnership with Honda has seen a rocky start, with just one point from ten rounds. This point came post a controversial race finish where fate smiled on them following the demotion of another driver. The team acknowledges their troubles but is optimistic about the new vehicle upgrades sparking a turnaround in fortunes.

The changes, although immediate, are part of a long-term development strategy, with expectations of full realization in subsequent races. Furthermore, a powerful new engine is expected by August's end at the Zandvoort Grand Prix, increasing anticipation for a stronger performance.

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