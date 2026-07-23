Iyer's Captains India to Victory: A New Dawn with Stellar Performances

India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer secures his first win as skipper against Zimbabwe, highlighting a brilliant performance by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and pacer Mayank Yadav. India's disciplined bowling restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 before achieving a comfortable chase, thanks to Sooryavanshi's fearless 50 off 18 balls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:21 IST
Iyer's Captains India to Victory: A New Dawn with Stellar Performances
Shreyas Iyer (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a confident display of leadership, Shreyas Iyer celebrated his maiden victory as India's T20I captain, steering the team to a convincing seven-wicket win against Zimbabwe in Harare. Following a challenging start marked by series losses to Ireland and England, this win marks a pivotal moment in Iyer's captaincy journey.

The match saw a stunning performance from 15-year-old rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive 18-ball half-century set the tone for India's chase of 126, completed within 13.2 overs. Alongside contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma, India cruised to a comfortable win after their bowlers had earlier confined Zimbabwe to 125/7.

Pacer Mayank Yadav, with impressive figures of 2/18, was named Man of the Match, lauded for dismantling Zimbabwe’s top order with early dismissals. Praising his team, Iyer commended Yadav’s bowling and Sooryavanshi's fearless batting, underscoring the strategic shifts that propelled India to victory.

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