Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike Amid Rising Tensions

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk has concluded his 26-day hunger strike. His decision followed lengthy negotiations and concerns over potential unrest. Wangchuk began his protest to support the youth-driven 'cockroach movement,' which calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to medical entrance exam paper leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 01:33 IST
Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike Amid Rising Tensions
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike, announcing this development on Friday. The conclusion came after extensive negotiations on various conditions.

Wangchuk stated in a post on platform X that his decision was influenced by the threat of potential violence within the country.

The 59-year-old had commenced the hunger strike on June 28, standing in solidarity with the youth-led 'cockroach movement.' This movement demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following revelations of medical college entrance test paper leaks.

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