Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike Amid Rising Tensions

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike, announcing this development on Friday. The conclusion came after extensive negotiations on various conditions.

Wangchuk stated in a post on platform X that his decision was influenced by the threat of potential violence within the country.

The 59-year-old had commenced the hunger strike on June 28, standing in solidarity with the youth-led 'cockroach movement.' This movement demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following revelations of medical college entrance test paper leaks.