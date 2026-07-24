Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike Amid Rising Tensions
Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk has concluded his 26-day hunger strike. His decision followed lengthy negotiations and concerns over potential unrest. Wangchuk began his protest to support the youth-driven 'cockroach movement,' which calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to medical entrance exam paper leaks.
- Country:
- India
Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike, announcing this development on Friday. The conclusion came after extensive negotiations on various conditions.
Wangchuk stated in a post on platform X that his decision was influenced by the threat of potential violence within the country.
The 59-year-old had commenced the hunger strike on June 28, standing in solidarity with the youth-led 'cockroach movement.' This movement demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following revelations of medical college entrance test paper leaks.
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