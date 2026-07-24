Wildberries in Crossfire: Ukraine's Drone Attacks Disrupt Russian Retail Giant
Ukrainian drone strikes damaged Wildberries warehouses, affecting 10% of the logistics capacity of Russia's leading online retailer. This is part of a broader campaign against infrastructure supporting the Russian military. The delays have triggered financial losses for Wildberries and its associated small and medium enterprises.
- Country:
- Russia
Leading Russian online retailer Wildberries suspended operations at a warehouse after an overnight drone attack by Ukraine. This incident is part of Kyiv's escalating campaign targeting businesses considered to support the Russian military.
Since the weekend, four Wildberries warehouses have been hit, as open-source data indicates the attacks have compromised around 10% of the company's logistics infrastructure. While the Kremlin denies military involvement, financial repercussions are evident for Wildberries and its associated businesses.
Wildberries, alongside competitor Ozon, accounts for an important slice of the Russian economy, contributing significantly to the GDP and employment. Additional attacks have prompted operational suspensions, as regional governors report on fires and casualties, highlighting the escalating impact on civilian infrastructure.
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