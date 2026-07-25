Cape Verde's Goalkeeping Gem Vozinha Joins Colo Colo

Cape Verde's World Cup sensation, goalkeeper Vozinha, has finalized terms to play for Colo Colo, Chile's prestigious football club. This decision was confirmed by the club's president, Anibal Mosa, on Friday.

The 40-year-old goalie will travel to Chile for medical examinations before being formally introduced at the Estadio Monumental. Mosa emphasized that Vozinha's impressive World Cup display merited the move, in addition to enhancing Colo Colo's international appeal.

While the contract awaits completion, Colo Colo has already hinted at the signing on social media, showcasing an image that features Vozinha's recognizable curly hair. After starring for Cape Verde in their World Cup debut, notably against Spain and Argentina, Vozinha was voted into FIFA's fan-selected dream team.