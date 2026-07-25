South Korea Pioneers AI Future with San Francisco Summit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took a significant step toward positioning his country as a leader in the artificial intelligence sector by hosting an AI summit in San Francisco. The summit brought together the heads of major AI developers and prominent South Korean business figures, aiming to propel South Korea into a global AI powerhouse.

President Lee highlighted South Korea's dynamic AI ecosystem and expressed his intentions to foster international collaboration to advance industrial and personal AI solutions. Lee's meetings with tech giants like Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Broadcom underscored his commitment to this vision, as they discussed pivotal technological partnerships.

Among the summit's notable outcomes was an initiative announced by Nvidia and SK Group to invest over $500 billion in large-scale AI data centers and memory technology. This move aligns with South Korea's broader strategy, announced last month, which includes massive state-driven projects to bolster its AI and semiconductor capabilities.