U.S. Faces Largest Measles Outbreak in 35 Years Amidst Vaccination Drop
The U.S. confirmed 2,318 measles infections in 2026, the highest annual total in 35 years. Declining vaccination rates and misinformation about the MMR vaccine have contributed to the surge. A significant portion of infections are among unvaccinated individuals, primarily children, affecting 45 states and prompting concern over the nation's 'elimination' status.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has surpassed its highest annual measles infection total in 35 years, reporting 2,318 cases in 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated on Friday.
This increase, driven by declining vaccination rates, is notably alarming as the count rises even further halfway through July. With 69% of these infections occurring in those aged 19 and younger, the CDC warns of the potential severity for children, especially those under five, who make up a fifth of cases.
The resurgence correlates with a downturn in MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) immunization rates, partly attributed to public distrust spurred by anti-vaccine advocacy, highlighting an urgent public health issue. The CDC reports that 93% of cases are in unvaccinated individuals, emphasizing the role of misinformation in the ongoing crisis.
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