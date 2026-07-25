Trump's Return to the White House Correspondents' Dinner: Humor and Defiance

President Donald Trump made a notable comeback to the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, blending humor with critique in a speech delivered amidst heightened security measures. The event, symbolizing press freedom, was initially postponed due to a shooting incident in April.

During his first presidential appearance at this annual gala, Trump maintained a lighthearted yet critical tone, targeting media personalities, politicians, and celebrities. His barbs, aimed at individuals like Don Lemon and Jane Fonda, were interspersed with jests about the protective gear worn by attendees.

The gala, held at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, emphasized message of resilience. The outgoing president of the association, Weijia Jiang, declared defiance against threats to press liberties. The event also honored a Secret Service officer injured in the earlier attack. Despite past boycotts, Trump vowed to attend next year's dinner.