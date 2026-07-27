Weekly Sports Recap: Triumphs, Trades, and Transitions

The sports world was rife with updates as several teams and players experienced significant changes. The New York Yankees placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, adding to their spate of injuries. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets anticipates a looming trade as the deadline approaches.

In Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres staged a comeback to defeat the Miami Marlins, pushing the latter to a 12-game losing streak, a franchise record. On the trade front, the Chicago White Sox acquired pitcher Jose Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates amidst roster adjustments.

In tennis, Tamara Korpatsch celebrated a historic win at the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open, becoming the first German champion at the event in 34 years. Additionally, young talent Cooper Lutkenhaus claimed victory at the U.S. 800-meter title, keeping his rapid ascent on track. Moreover, the Denver Nuggets secured forward Spencer Jones with a matched offer, maintaining their hold on the rising star.