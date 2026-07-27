Markets Rally as Oil Prices Drop Amid Gulf De-escalation

Asian markets experienced a significant rally on Monday, driven by a sharp decline in oil prices after a pause in Gulf region conflicts. This eased the inflationary pressures that have been looming over economies.

Iran's decision to hold off on further aggression, contingent on U.S. military actions, calmed market nerves despite ongoing tensions with Yemen's Houthis attacking Saudi oil facilities. This development offered hope for reduced hostilities, with implications for oil prices and subsequently, global markets.

With several central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan, meeting this week, the financial world awaits potential changes in monetary policy. Tech earnings are also in focus, with numerous major companies set to report results that could significantly influence market sentiment.