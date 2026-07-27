Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Teenage Cricket Prodigy Makes Waves

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has demonstrated exceptional maturity, attributed by coach VVS Laxman as the reason for his success in high-pressure cricket matches. After an impressive IPL season, Vaibhav continues to excel internationally with notable performances against Zimbabwe, earning him the Player of the Series title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 11:19 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Teenage Cricket Prodigy Makes Waves
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

India's newest cricket sensation, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been hailed for his maturity, a quality that has allowed him to excel in high-stakes matches, according to his coach, VVS Laxman. The young cricketer delivered a spectacular 18-ball half-century in the initial Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe.

Following a stellar Indian Premier League season, Sooryavanshi quickly made his mark on the international scene, scoring two half-centuries across a three-match series and earning the Player of the Series title. Coach Laxman commended Vaibhav's growth, discernment, and rapid improvement over recent months.

Despite a rocky start in England marked by modest scores, Laxman is confident in Sooryavanshi's potential. He emphasized the teenager's eagerness to learn and fitness aspirations as vital areas for development. Laxman expressed no concerns over Vaibhav's early challenges, optimistic about his continued rise in international cricket.

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