Inferno at the Gates of Bordeaux: Unprecedented Wildfires Rage

Firefighters toiled overnight and into Monday morning to contain enormous wildfires threatening Bordeaux, France.

As Europe grapples with an intense summer heatwave, 220,000 people have been evacuated in France and 75,000 in Spain, with more ordered to shelter in place over the weekend.

With temperatures predicted to rise to 37 degrees Celsius in Bordeaux this week, President Macron's government is urgently addressing the crisis in a cabinet meeting.