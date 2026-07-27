Inferno at the Gates of Bordeaux: Unprecedented Wildfires Rage

Firefighters in France are battling massive wildfires near Bordeaux, leading to the evacuation of 220,000 people in France and 75,000 in Spain, as Europe contends with an intense summer heatwave. Authorities warn of escalating risks with soaring temperatures, prompting urgent governmental discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 11:19 IST
Inferno at the Gates of Bordeaux: Unprecedented Wildfires Rage
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  • Country:
  • France

Firefighters toiled overnight and into Monday morning to contain enormous wildfires threatening Bordeaux, France.

As Europe grapples with an intense summer heatwave, 220,000 people have been evacuated in France and 75,000 in Spain, with more ordered to shelter in place over the weekend.

With temperatures predicted to rise to 37 degrees Celsius in Bordeaux this week, President Macron's government is urgently addressing the crisis in a cabinet meeting.

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