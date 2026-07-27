Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is at a crossroads as she grapples with economic headwinds and political pressures. The nation's currency, the yen, has slid to record lows, fueling public discontent over escalating living costs and putting a dent in her administration's approval ratings.

Despite the Bank of Japan's jurisdiction over monetary policy, Takaichi underscores the vital linkage between government initiatives to bolster economic growth and market confidence in the yen. She responds to opposition scrutiny over the yen's depreciation, arguing that robust economic policy could restore trust.

The discord is growing within political ranks, as debates over a proposed temporary reduction in the food sales tax reach an impasse. With military expenditures rising, Takaichi's strategies are scrutinized as potential threats to Japan's financial stability, fueling both domestic and international uncertainty.